Watch An Epic Death Match Go Down Between This Giant Python And Leopard

Shocking video footage of an epic fight between a leopard and an enormous rock python has surfaced on the Internet and it is definitely the most intense thing you will see all day.

The video was captured at the Kruger National Park in South Africa in the summer of 2016, according to Daily Mail.

The video was uploaded on the Internet by exRanger7, who offered an explanation for this rare sighting.

“Kind of comical but also incredibly intriguing to see a real live lesson in surviving the dangers in the bush,” exRanger7 wrote.

“Our guide Khimbini, one of the best we have used, commented that the leopard was killing an endangered animal in the form of the Python.”

“While on safari in South Africa we witnessed a rare and unusual event. The morning started out with a bang – finding a female leopard (metsi) in a tree, one of my favorite sightings. After a short while she climbed out of the tree and climbed upon a termite mound and began calling. Soon her cub came out of the brush to join her for a little bonding and motherly love. However, before long the cub was off exploring again and noticed something in the bush and curiously approached to see what it was.”

“It turned out to be a huge Rock Python that began hissing at the cub. This is where the video begins and all bedlam breaks out with vehicles backing out of the way, the cub sitting on the sidelines, and the mother leopard and python squaring off in a battle to the death. The leopards fed on the carcass and then we were told a clan of hyena came in later in the day and ate the majority of it.”

Check out the shocking video above.

How would you react if you saw this epic battle go down between a python and a leopard?

