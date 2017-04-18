Buy A Full-Size Pumpkinhead Statue Made From Movie Mold

Although the creature might not be as famous or popular as Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, or Freddy Krueger, Pumpkinhead is an underrated icon from ’80s horror cinema. Most notably, the film marked the directorial debut of Stan Winston, having previously earned accolades for his special effects work on films like The Terminator, Aliens, and Edward Scissorhands. For all those die-hard Pumpkinhead fans out there, this fall you can own a life-size replica statue of the monster made by Trick or Treat Studios.

For those unfamiliar with the film, Pumpkinhead‘s synopsis is as follows:

“After his son dies in a hit-and-run accident, Ed Harley seeks revenge against the teenagers responsible. With the help of a local witch, Ed summons the vengeful demon Pumpkinhead to hunt and kill the group of friends. But when Ed discovers a bond between himself and the creature, he begins to have second thoughts about employing the vicious monster, and he fights to end Pumpkinhead’s murderous rampage before it is too late.”

It’s tough to say exactly why Pumpkinhead never reached the same levels of popularity as other horror films in the ’80s, except that it focused far more on fantasy elements than its slasher competitors.

It’s also possible that it was too ambitious, as the slasher movies that dominated the decade could feature a killer in a mask, with franchises that became successful getting larger budgets to incorporate more elaborate set pieces.

What’s also worth noting is that it’s one of the few films in which Lance Henriksen was not only the lead character but also got to be a hero, with his intense demeanor often relegating him to either be a supporting character or a terrifying villain.

The film did, however, spawn three sequels and a comic book series, so there’s definitely a devoted fanbase out there.

If a full-size Pumpkinhead is a little too extravagant for you, Trick or Treat Studios is also offering a mask, that will also be shipping out this fall.

