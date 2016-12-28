Prisoners Use Toilet Tunnel for Christmas Day Escape

On Christmas Day, a group of prisoners broke out of jail in Newport, Tennessee after escaping through a hole behind an old toilet.

Six inmates removed a leaky toilet, and busted out of the Cocke County Jail Annex on Sunday around 1:30 a.m.

Five of the men have been apprehended by law enforcement authorities. However, David Frazier, who has been described as the most dangerous of the bunch, remains on the run. He was in custody for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and an alleged aggravated robbery.

“The bolts holding the unit rusted out and there was prior damage to the concrete due to plumbing repairs,” the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department said while talking with ABC News.

The Sheriff’s office explained that the inmates removed the toilet and “gained access to a hole, which led outside of the facility.”

The inmates that escaped the jail were facing various charges including “arson, violation of probation, possession of a Schedule II substance and aggravated robbery,” according to Huffington Post.

“What we’re basically doing is we’re just following up on every lead and every bit of information so we’re looking anywhere and everywhere,” Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes said.

Inmates John Speir and Steven Lewis were captured on the day of the escape. Harce Allen and Eric Click were caught on Monday.

The fifth man, named John Shehee, chose to turn himself in to the police.

Armando said in a statement that David Frazier “remains on the run and we will do everything possible to capture this individual and we will not let up until he is back in custody.”

All of the escapees have been charged with felony escape and felony vandalism.

Newport is located less than 15 miles away from the state’s border with South Carolina, and is about 50 miles east of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Anyone with information in regards to David Frazier’s whereabouts is asked to make a call to the Cocke County Central Dispatch at (423) 623-3064 or Cocke County Jail at (423) 623-6023.

