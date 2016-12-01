Prince Harry Meets Pop-Princess Rihanna In Barbados

Prince Harry took time away from life in Brittan to take a trip to the island nation of Barbados for their 50th anniversary of independence. While celebrating with the leaders of the former British colony, the Prince had the chance to meet Barbados own pop-princess, Rihanna.

The Barbados native was set to perform her nation’s national anthem during the Golden Anniversary Spectacular Mega Concert, while Prince Harry was there to deliver a speech. The two were seated at different tables for the celebratory meal, but they did eventually cross paths.

“Hello, it’s very nice to meet you,” Rihanna said to the Prince, because that’s how you greet someone, to which we’re sure the Prince had something equally polite to say to the pop star.

The Prince has been touring the Caribbean for the last ten days. He will be ending his two-week tour in Antigua later this week. Though he is travelling to some beautiful destinations, he isn’t on vacation. Turns out, he is traveling for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, showing just how great a grandson he really is.

During his speech for the 50th anniversary of Barbados independence, he read a lovely message from the Queen.

“Prince Philip and I send our warmest wishes to the Government and people of Barbados,” she wrote. “Our countries have a shared history, shared values, and an affection which continues to bind us. On this day of celebration, I send my congratulations to you on your Golden Jubilee of Independence.”

It’s still unclear if Prince Harry happened to get “Umbrella” stuck in his head after meeting Riri. It’s such a catchy song that it is a possibility.

