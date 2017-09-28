New Disturbing Details Revealed In Relation To Prince’s Death

All new disturbing details regarding the death of late musician Prince have surfaced and the shocking information paints a terribly sad story.

According to the search warrants just released by Minnesota law enforcement authorities, which were obtained by TMZ, there were drugs and pills found all over Prince’s home.

The police discovered Ziploc bags and envelopes containing prescription pills.

Prince reportedly used an alias, Peter Bravestrong, to conceal his drugs. The cops discovered a suitcase bearing that name that contained pill bottles and lyrics for his song, “U Got the Look.”

At the age of 57, the “Purple Rain” singer passed away from a drug overdose in April of 2016. He overdosed on a powerful painkiller named Fentanyl.

The day before Prince collapsed, his bodyguard was sent to a Walgreens pharmacy to fill prescriptions for the Grammy-winning musician.

Prince was found in the elevator of his Minneapolis recording studio and estate by Kirk Johnson, a longtime drummer for Prince and the estate manager at Paisley Park.

Prince’s physician was Dr. Michael Schulenberg. The doctor admitted to a detective involved in the investigation that he prescribed Prince the painkiller Oxycodone on the same day that he collapsed on his private jet.

After collapsing on the plane, Prince passed away six days later at his home.

Those who knew Prince were shocked to learn that he overdosed on fentanyl, which is a synthetic drug fifty times more powerful than heroin. He had a reputation for clean living which explains the great lengths at which Prince went to keep his addiction hidden.

Prior to his performance, Prince would frequently take B12 injections in order to feel better. The shots were set up by his managers. His friend and collaborator, Sheila E., explained that Prince had physical issues brought on by years of intense dancing in platform shoes that resulted in hip and knee issues.

In his highly decorated music career, Prince, real name Prince Rogers Nelson, earned 7 Grammys and sold more than 100 million records. He won an Academy Award for Best Original Score for 1985’s Purple Rain, and headlined a pair of his own films.

