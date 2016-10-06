Pretty Little Liars Instagram Picture Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes

At the conclusion of Season 7 of Pretty Little Liars this coming spring, the mysteries of Rosewood will officially be solved. While many of the cast members from the show are preparing themselves for the series finale, it seems that some of the actresses are just as upset as we are that the show is finally coming to an end.

Lucy Hale, who portrays Aria Montgomery, shared a photo that is giving us all the feels on Instagram on Wednesday night. Hale shared a group photo with her co-stars Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, and Sasha Pieterse after their last-ever table read for the wildly popular murder mystery series.

She posted the pic on Instagram with the caption:

“While we still have 15 more days of filming, I sit here with a heavy, but extremely full and grateful heart after our official last table read of Pretty Little Liars. Aside from a murder mystery, mysterious Rosewood, the Hunt for A, and a lot of sketchy characters…the foundation of this show started and ended with friendship. Through it all, these characters stuck by each other’s side. Knowing and working with each of these ladies has left such a huge mark on my life. And I’m not ready to say goodbye.”

Troian Bellisario also posted the same picture but with the caption: “Table read for 720. Before. Because afterwards we were all hysterically crying and red. I cannot believe that was the last one we will ever do together. I love you all.”

Are you disappointed that Pretty Little Liars is coming to an end?

