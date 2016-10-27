Pretty Little Liars Cast To Air Reunion Special After Series Finale

Over the past seven seasons, Pretty Little Liars has thrown the fans several epic twists and turns. The latest surprise is that the cast of the wildly popular show will be sitting down for a one-hour tell all special to air after the series finale.

In an unbarred and uncensored special event, stars Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse, and showrunner Marlene King will discuss all the secrets of the show, their favorite moments, and some behind-the-scenes insights according to Just Jared.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Marlene King and the cast have been notorious for keeping the juicy details of the show on lockdown. However, King has revealed that the script is “85 pages and a few to go.” She also mentioned, “The script is as long as a feature film, but yet short of two final scenes.” King even announced that the title of the finale is “Til Death Do Us Part,” so we can all begin attempting to predict what that means.

Just like the fans are disappointed to see the show coming to an end, emotions have also been running high with the cast.

27-year-old actress Lucy Hale recently shared a photo on Instagram from the cast’s final table read.

She posted the pic on Instagram with the caption:

“While we still have 15 more days of filming, I sit here with a heavy, but extremely full and grateful heart after our official last table read of Pretty Little Liars. Aside from a murder mystery, mysterious Rosewood, the Hunt for A, and a lot of sketchy characters…the foundation of this show started and ended with friendship. Through it all, these characters stuck by each other’s side. Knowing and working with each of these ladies has left such a huge mark on my life. And I’m not ready to say goodbye.”

The series finale airs on Freeform in April of 2017.

Are you excited to watch the hour-long tell all special with the cast of Pretty Little Liars after the series finale?

[H/T Teen Vogue, Just Jared]