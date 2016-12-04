President-Elect Donald Trump Calls Saturday Night Live Unwatchable

Donald Trump has taken to Twitter…again. The President-Elect took to the social media platform to voice yet another rant about how Saturday Night Live was ‘unwatchable’ and how he cannot stand Alec Baldwin’s impersonation.

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

Trump is obviously no stranger to Twitter, and he tends to spout off pretty regulalry. The President-Elect has even kicked up dust with other celebrities, all but forcing them to have to respond to him.

The thing is, though, Saturday Night Live will keep doing this impersonation. And Trump will keep getting mad on Twitter. This cycle won’t stop.

What a wonderful age we live in, right?

