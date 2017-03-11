The Premiere of Kong: Skull Island Literally Goes Up In Flames

Kong: Skull Island opens in theaters this weekend, and while there’s certainly a ton of mayhem and destruction to witness on screen people attending the Vietnam premiere of the film encountered some in real life.

Shortly before the screening of the film a fire broke out and quickly engulfed the giant Kong statue that was used for decoration. A representative for WB in Vietnam released a statement, assuring people that the situation was quickly resolved and no one was injured.

They said, “The fire was extinguished quickly and after all was deemed safe, the resiliency of Kong’s Vietnamese fans came through when they filled the theater to enjoy the film. We want to express our gratitude to the Ho Chi Minh City fire department, who kept everyone in attendance safe, as well as the CGV management, who acted quickly to address the situation.”

Kong: Skull Island stars Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John C. Reilly and John Goodman. Ironically, the film is set at the end of the Vietnam war and was filmed on location in Southeast Asia.

When the film premiered in L.A., director Jordan Vogt-Roberts spoke with reporters about his specific vision for the film, saying, “We wanted it to be Apocalypse Now meets King Kong, this idea of a Vietnam War movie mixed with a creature feature.”

So, it’s almost serendipitous that the one noteworthy incident to happen at a Kong premiere took place in Vietnam.

Calls to Godzilla’s publicist to confirm he had no involvement in the fire incident were not immediately returned.

[H/T: Variety]