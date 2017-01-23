Predator Reboot To Start Filming As Early As Next Month

The popular Predator franchise is getting a reboot treatment this year, but it looks like the new movie will start production much sooner than many expected.

According to MyEntertainmentWorld – a casting source – the film will begin shooting on February 20, 2017.

The updated start date makes sense, as it gives the production team just under a year to complete the entire film. The expected release date for The Predator is February 9, 2018. There’s plenty of time in that window to make the movie work.

Shane Black (The Nice Guys, Iron Man 3) has been tapped to direct the reboot of the franchise, using a screenplay he co-wrote with Fred Dekker.

Boyd Holbrook and Olivia Munn are set to star in the film, with Moonlight alum Trevante Rhodes and Keegan Michael Key also slated to appear. This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown is also in talks to grab a role in the movie.

In addition to the current creative team, Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice cinematographer Larry Fong will work behind the camera.

