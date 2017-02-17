Predator Reboot Star Comments On Possible Arnold Schwarzenegger Cameo

When Shane Black announced that he would be helming the next film in the Predator franchise, he gave fans a reason to get excited. After lackluster crossovers with Alien and a poorly received film starring Adrien Brody, Black’s entry seemed like a back-to-basics approach while pushing the series forward.

Plot details have since leaked out yet its unclear how accurate they are. But new lead actor Boyd Holbrook is eager to get started when filming begins later this month.

Holbrook, who plays Donald Pierce in the film Logan (check out our review later today), told We Got This Covered that Black’s film will establish itself as a new, standalone entry in the saga, and that means no throwbacks to the past.

It also shuts the door on the possibility of Arnold Schwarzenegger making a cameo.

“I don’t think you’re going to see Schwarzenegger,” Holbrook said. “It would kind of make it a gimmick.”

Holbrook said the film was going to be a sci-fi/western/horror mashup.

“It’s not a sequel; Shane Black has made something totally new, somehow keeping within the realm of Predator [while being] absolutely new in terms of the story that we’re talking about today, and rooted in something real,” Holbrook said.

That makes for an intriguing concept; a film that references the themes that made the original great while remaining something wholly unique. We’ll see if Black and Holbrook can pull it off when the Predator finally releases next year.

