Potential Juror Gives War Machine Present For Domestic Dispute With Porn Star Ex

The high profile case of MMA fighter Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver or War Machine took a surprising twist in the court room Tuesday when a once-potential juror showed up with a gift.

The unidentified woman arrived with a smile and handed a small manilla envelope to the marshal in Courtroom 15B, which saw its second day of testimony Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

War Machine is accused of viciously attacking ex-girlfriend and former porn star Christine Makinday in a jealous outburst over a new boyfriend.

The woman penned a letter with what appeared to be a handmade blue leather bracelet inscribed with the word “grace” on it. The gesture confused everyone, leading prosecutors to approach District Judge Elissa Cadish’s bench to inspect the envelope’s contents.

The letter’s contents were not made public, but attorneys said the woman wrote that she was praying for War Machine and asked others to do the same. She also wrote that someone close to her was serving time behind bars under similar circumstances, the newspaper reports.

Cadish ruled that the woman should be allowed to write Koppenhaver, who remains held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. The package, however, would need to be mailed and processed to Koppenhaver just as it would any other inmate, she said.

The letter was simply “private thoughts” that the woman wanted to share with Koppenhaver, according to his defense attorney, Jay Leiderman. He called the gesture “very sweet.” While Prosecutor Jacqueline Bluth objected to allowing the woman to present Koppenhaver with the package, calling it “absolutely inappropriate.”

Up Next: Controversial Horror ‘Pig’ To Be Screened At SXSW, But Never Again Anywhere

Witness testimony continued in the case after the onetime potential juror appeared with her note, including that of two officers who responded to the initial 911 call made by Mackinday. One of the cops testified that she was traumatized by seeing the former porn star’s extensive injuries.

“Geez, her face was completely swollen; both eyes just puffy and closed,” said Officer Somalia Shepard. “Her teeth were — two of her teeth were missing. She had dry blood around her mouth and her nose. She had bruising on her leg. She just complained of pain.”

Koppenhaver, 35, has pleaded not guilty and faces up to life in prison if convicted. He was arrested outside Los Angeles a week after the alleged attack in Las Vegas.

More News:

[H/T New York Post]