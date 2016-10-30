Pop Star Has Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction On Live TV

Well that did not go how it was supposed to!

Romanian pop singer Andreea Balan was live on prime time TV when her top malfunctioned and gave everyone a little more than they expected.

The pop singer does not have a complete catastrophe, but she does reveal the top part of her breasts and nipples. She continues to dance on without even noticing what happened.

According to the Mirror, this is not the first time a malfunction like this has happened. In fact, this exact same situation happened on another Romanian television show.

