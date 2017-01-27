Pizza Hut Customer Catches Employees In Bizarre, Scandalous Position

Embarrassed isn’t even the proper word for what these Bristol Pizza Hut employees must have felt when caught by a customer.

Ace Brown, a music producer, filmed himself entering the restaurant in Imperial Park, Bristol. He was beyond confused when the branch was empty. Ace can be heard on camera calling out for anyone with no reply.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brown then walks into the kitchen and still no one. He then enters a back room and finds two staff members alone. He ask, “What are you doing? Are you two beating in there?” He continues, “I was going to call the police to make sure you two were OK.”

Clearly Brown finds the situation funny as he chuckles from what he just witnessed, but the employees are not laughing with him.

The male member of the staff then ask the woman, “Did you lock the door?” Her reply is not heard on camera.

Brown is asked to leave the premises but can be heard on camera loudly insisting that the two employees were caught doing bad things. The female staff member replies, “No we were not. We were doing the money.”

Next: After Eating Two Goats, This Python Ballooned Up To A Mammoth Size

She then says, “You need to leave or I will call the police. We have security cameras.”

She then asked Brown to delete the video he has been recording but that didn’t happen as he later went to post it on Facebook where it has got thousands of views.

Pizza Hut has spoken out about the incident saying there is no truth in the allegations made by Brown. A Pizza Hut spokeswoman said:

“We are aware of this video and can confirm that there is absolutely no truth in the allegations made in the film regarding our team members. We can confirm that after our Bristol restaurant closed last night the team were in the process of locking up when a member of the public entered the Hut. The individual made his way through the hut to where employees were closing up the restaurant and was subsequently escorted off the premises.”

Currently, Avon and Somerset police are probing the footage to learn exactly what has happened.

More: Insanely Hard Number Puzzle Is Taking Over The Internet | Charles Manson Releases Disturbingly Creepy New Pictures | Man Claims Google Satellite Caught His Fight With Gray Aliens Trying To Abduct Him Into UFO

[H/T DailyMail]