Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 Highlights Cast In New Posters

Ahead of the assured marketing blitz that will come to hype the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie, a few wall posters that are set to go on sale have just been unearthed.

The new posters portray the new and returning cast members of the franchise’s latest installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is currently our 27th Most Anticpated Film according to ComicBook readers.

The posters are now displayed on the Trends International website, who make licensed promotional materials for Disney, and will likely be on sale soon.

Check out the posters in the photo gallery, which all feature Johnny Depp‘s series mainstay Captain Jack Sparrow—one being a close-up of his Telling No Tales face.

The other two feature also feature Sparrow alongside the new characters played by Javier Bardem, Kaya Scodelario, and Brenton Thwaites.

Geoffrey Rush is also featured on them, getting very intimate with a polished human skull like he’s stopping it from telling a naughty secret. Who knows what Captain Barbosa is getting into these days.

Unfortunately none of the posters feature Orlando Bloom‘s Will Turner, who was quickly shown in during the Super Bowl trailer. It seems like his character won’t play a huge part in the film, based on what’s being released thus far.

Let’s hope the one sheets look a little bit different by the time they start gracing movie theaters.

Are you excited for the Continued Adventures Of Jack Sparrow And His Merry Gang Of Pirates? Let us know with your ranking in our Movie Database.

Johnny Depp returns to his iconic, Academy Award-nominated role of Captain Jack Sparrow, one of the most beloved characters in motion picture history, newly joined by Oscar-winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Skyfall), rising young stars Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner, British television’s Skins) and Brenton Thwaites (Maleficent, The Giver) and Golshifteh Farahani (The Patience Stone, Exodus: Gods and Kings). Rejoining the action are Academy Award winner Geoffrey Rush as Barbossa, Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs and Stephen Graham as Scrum.

