Pink Shares Photo Of Son Jameson Having A Meltdown

He’s even adorable when he cries!

Pink shared a photo on Instagram of her son Jameson Moon having a little meltdown on Tuesday. The singer dressed her son in the most appropriate onesie that read, “Hello, it’s me. I must have cried a thousand times.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

Cute as can be and clearly the apple of mommy and daddy’s eye, little Jameson Moon Hart was born this past December, a day after Christmas. Pink and her husband Carey Hart had their son’s name picked out for quite some time prior to his birth.

“My dad’s name is James, and my brother’s name is Jason. [Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey’s middle name is Jason, and Jameson — we like whiskey. That’s a no-brainer,” Pink explained in a 2010 interview with Access Hollywood.

The couple is also parents to 5-year-old daughter, Willow.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com