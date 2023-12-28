Ryan O'Neal's Son Planning 'Celebration of Life' Memorial for Late Actor

Ryan O'Neal's son Patrick has revealed that he is planning a "Celebration of Life" memorial for the late actor. Over on Instagram, Patrick shared the plans alongside a photo of someone holding up a drawing of his father, who passed away earlier this month. O'Neal died on Dec. 8, with The Blast, recently reporting that his death certificate states that he died of "congestive heart failure" following years of living with "cardiomyopathy."

"I am in the process of planning my dad's memorial and celebration of life for late January and everyone who should be there will be there and it will be amazing, trust me," Patrick wrote in his new post. "This will be a tribute to the man, his family, his love of boxing, and his legendary career as an actor. I have my work cut out for me because Ryan took about 3 million photos and saved 700 thousand of them."

Patrick was the first to announce his father's passing, taking to Instagram to share the sad news that same day. "So this is the toughest thing I've ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us. This is very difficult for my wife Summer and I, but I will share some feelings to give you an idea of how great a man he is."

"My father Ryan O'Neal has always been my hero," he continued. "I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life. When I was born in 1967 my dad was already a TV star on Peyton Place. That's where he met my mom Leigh Taylor-Young, and about 9 months later (give or take a date night or two) I was born. My dad became an international movie star with Love Story at the beginning of the 1970's, a decade he absolutely crushed by starring in movies like What's Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, Barry Lyndon, A Bridge Too Far, The Main Event, and The Driver."

"He is a Hollywood legend. Full stop," Patrick added. "The growth spurt of the first name Ryan can be traced back to my dad. That's a fact. He was Rodney Harrington on Peyton Place 3 days a week (he starred in 500 shows over 5 years) and then of course the name Ryan peaked after Love Story (the film that saved Paramount Studios and earned my dad a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame)." In addition to his cause of death, O'Neal's death certificate also states that he was laid to rest at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park, in Los Angeles, California.