Pink and Husband Carey Hart Welcome Baby No. 2

Pink is officially a second-time mommy!

The singer gave birth to a baby boy named Jameson Moon Hart on Dec. 26, 2016 and announced the exciting news on Instagram with an adorable photo, E! News reports.

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

The “Just Like Fire” singer captioned the sweet mother-son moment, “Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16.”

Pink and husband Carey are already parents to their 5-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, who has been preparing to become a big sister for quite some time.

The couple has had this baby name picked out a while now. During an interview with Access Hollywood in 2010, Pink explained, “My dad’s name is James, and my brother’s name is Jason. [Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey’s middle name is Jason, and Jameson—we like whiskey. That’s a no brainer.”

I love my baby daddy 💙 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:46pm PST

Congratulations to the happy family!

