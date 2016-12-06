Piers Morgan Responded To Madonna Twerking, And It Involved Vomit

Madonna might have had a lot of fun dancing in a car with James Corden, but Good Morning Brittan host Piers Morgan isn’t having any of it. Actually, Morgan felt so disgusted by the dancing, he “vomited” into a bucket on set.

The video in question was the tease for the upcoming Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden. While Corden and the pop-diva were chatting and singing along to some of her hits, Madonna decided to get up, turn around and twerk a bit.

Though this behavior is very Madonna, Morgan clearly wishes he hadn’t seen it.

“Sorry, I feel slightly nauseous. Has anyone got a bucket – hold on,” he said right before pretending to vomit.

Later on in the show, the clip was played again, but instead of getting sick, Morgan went on a tiny rant, saying that he was begged by his mother not to show the clip. Apparently, both Morgan and him mom believe the twerking to be too “risqué” for the family show.

“You can’t be 58 and dancing around like that. Put it away!” Morgan said. “My mother just texted me, she said to me, ‘Do not show it, Piers, it’s a family show.’ And I always listen to her.”

Well, it doesn’t look like he actually listens to mommy – because he showed it twice. What’s more, he then decided to tweet about the video later, emphasizing again his “vomiting” after watching Madonna dance.

All the while, Morgan’s co-host, Susanna Reid didn’t play along with the “vomiting.” Instead, she sat there gracefully seemingly unimpressed by both Morgan and Madonna.

Watch the clip and Morgan’s reaction below, and keep an eye out for the entire Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden on December, 7.

