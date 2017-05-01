Piers Morgan Makes Sexist Remarks About Kim Kardashian’s Bikini Body

In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian is currently vacationing in Mexico, which means lots of bikinis and lots of paparazzi. The result of said paparazzi? A couple of unretouched beach photos of Kardashian, cellulite and all.

Piers Morgan made some infuriatingly sexiest comments about Kim Kardashian’s cellulite this week https://t.co/SJOW3qlQlN pic.twitter.com/WO5FR0kdRN — Harper’s Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) May 1, 2017

As usual, the Internet was quick to point out the cellulite (because apparently it’s not a naturally-occurring feature on nearly *every* body on Earth).

And also as usual, TV personality Piers Morgan had a lot to say on the matter during Good Morning Britain. At first, we wondered if it was really Piers Morgan talking — he started the conversation in an OK manner.

“The great thing about these pics is she’s not flawless like every other woman, like every other man, none of us is flawless. Present company excluded.”

But he just couldn’t keep his thoughts to himself after his co-host Susanna Reid said, “I think we should celebrate cellulite, it’s a fact of life for, I’d say, 90 percent of women.”

“Why would we celebrate it? We put up with it, tolerate it, but not accept it. Flaws should not be celebrated,” Morgan said.

“My thoughts are, she’s just launched her new emoji of her backside next to an ashtray, which she’s called it ‘ass tray,’ so I think her posterior is fair game.”

He backed up his position on Twitter, calling cellulite “nothing to ‘celebrate.’”

Nope, it’s a flaw.

Like my double chin.

Definitely nothing to ‘celebrate’. https://t.co/CdBLmgX6Mo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 25, 2017

We’ve got a lot of thoughts running through our heads right now, but here are two of the most pressing.

Number one: Why must he insist on talking about women’s bodies? (Like that time he told Chrissy Teigen modeling isn’t a real job, or when he told Lady Gaga her PTSD claims after being raped at age 19 weren’t legitimate.)

Number two: Nope. Sorry Pierce, but pointing out a woman’s “flaws” is not fair game, no matter who she is or how she makes a living. Just because you’re simultaneously pointing out your own “flaws” doesn’t give you the right to talk about someone else’s.

Given his past history, we’re thinking Morgan won’t ever learn his lesson — but we’re still hoping others can learn from it. Remember, folks, we live in a time where body positivity is a force to be reckoned with. The age of women refusing to let men (or other women) tell them how to feel about their bodies has finally arrived.

