Photo Captures Donald Trump’s Tie Being Held Together By Scotch Tape

Donald Trump’s appearance has been mocked for years. His strange comb over has been the butt of hair jokes since before The Apprentice. The fact that he is now the President-elect doesn’t seem to stop anyone from poking fun at his looks, especially his fashion faux pas, such as sticking the two ends of his tie together with Scotch-tape.

The former Apprentice host turned President-elect was visiting Indiana with his VP-elect Mike Pence on December 1. The two future leaders were attending an important meeting where they would try to convince heating and air conditioning company, Carrier, to keep jobs in the US.

However, as the pair was exiting the plane, the wind picked up and blew Trump’s tie across his shoulder. That is when the whole world saw that the President-elect had taped the back of his tie together.

What makes this remarkable display of craftsmanship so hilarious is that Trump happens to have his very own brand of ties. So it brings everyone to ask, did he just misplace his tie clip, or has he always preferred to tape his neckware?

Needless to say, the Internet has spent the day having fun with this photo. Twitter dubbed it #TieGate, while others suspected that if the wind picked up again, Trump’s hair might be next to go. Some came to his defense, claiming that the real reason for the tape was because Trump wears his ties too long, so the skinny part can’t get tucked into the loop.

“If there’s one thing we can’t let Trump get away with, it’s his tie being too long,” another Twitter user responded.

In regards to Pence, it seems that the VP-elect chose to wear his jacket closed when walking into the wind. This meant his tie stayed put, leaving us all wondering if he had taken Trump’s fashion advice and also invested in tape as opposed to a tie clip.

