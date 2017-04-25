Peta Murgatroyd ‘Safe’ After Intruder Attempts To Break Into Home She Shares With Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Peta Murgatroyd is safe after an intruder tried to break into her home.

Heather Morris appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday morning after her Dancing With the Stars elimination on Monday, although the actress revealed that her partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, couldn’t make the show for a serious reason.

E! News reports that Morris said Chmerkovskiy couldn’t make the interview because an intruder tried to break into the home the pro dancer shares with fiancée Peta Murgatroyd, noting that Mugatroyd is “safe.”

“They had some sort of run-in with some man near their house trying to break in, but the police were there,” Morris said. “They took care of it. So they’re safe and Peta’s okay. That’s the most important thing.”

The LAPD confirmed that they responded to a call about a suspected break in, although no one was arrested.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy, who welcomed son Shai Aleksander in January, have not commented on the incident.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com