Perez Hilton on Kylie Jenner: ‘If I Were Kris Jenner I Would Tell That Girl to Get an Abortion’

Perez Hilton released a video of his reaction on Friday following the news about Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy, adding that he was the first source to break the announcement.

Calling her the “next Kim Kardashian,” Hilton goes on to say that if he was a Kardashian though, he would “tell that girl to get an abortion.”

“Let’s be real here people, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not going to last, they’re not going to end up happily ever after,” he said. “They’re having a baby and they barely know each other. But you know it’s great for business.”

Hilton shoots back, “Take that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.”

“It’s all about Kylie Jenner and her baby now,” he said. “Babies taking care of babies. You know the Kardashian show is about to end so Kylie just wants to get a role on Teen Mom, like this is when being pro-choice really comes in handy.”

Hilton goes on to share that he just doesn’t understand their thinking and that this decision to have a baby could explain why Jenner was missing in action when the Kardashians were interviewed by Megyn Kelly.

“It’s just sad because, I don’t want to project too much upon Kylie Jenner but based on everything I know I personally, I don’t think [20] and given who she is and a where she is in her life she’s going to be a great mom,” Hilton said.

Some of Hilton’s fans though took to social media, including Facebook saying his comments had some truth in it as the gossip columnist went on to say every child needs their parent.

“Yes, I know she has tons of money and will have probably like, 12 nannies, but still, kids need more than just a paid babysitter,” he said. “They need guidance, they need discipline, nannies aren’t going to discipline your kids parents, parents discipline their kids.”

Hilton adds that he is in shock and “really impressed” because as he puts it in the “human aspect,” his “heart goes out to that poor unborn child.”

The 39-year-old father of two goes on to ask “how it happened,” inquiring if Jenner was on the pill, but reiterating that a child will be “good” from a “business point of view.”

Hilton goes on to insult Blac Chyna, saying Travis Scott, the father of Jenner’s unborn child will be “set for the next 18 years” as he does not make “much money” as the reality star.

He then reiterates how Jenner should have had an abortion, adding he tried to get into her mother Kris Jenner’s headspace with wondering why her youngest wouldn’t have one.

He adds that he “really truly feels” for all the Kardashian-Jenner and Disick babies because “it’s going to be hard for them growing up with abnormal parents and in an abnormal situation with parents who don’t even want them to live normal lives.”

But he changes his thought abruptly and pauses for a moment.

“Who am I kidding? Jenner probably said let me broker the magazine deal right now the baby’s getting a spinoff as we speak. The Kardashians are never going off the air.”

