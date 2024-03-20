Kris Jenner's Sister Dies 'Unexpectedly'

Kris Jenner is mourning the loss of her only sibling, her younger sister Karen. In an emotional Instagram tribute, Jenner revealed that her sister died unexpectedly on March 18. Sharing throwback photos of Karen alone and with family, the resemblance between the two sisters is striking. Jenner says her sister's passing is a reminder that life is short, and to cherish those while they're here. "She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter," she wrote in part. "She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together." As of now, officials believe she died of natural causes.

Karen, 65, grew up in San Diego with Kris and their parents, MJ and Robert Houghton. They lived primarily with MJ after their parents divorced. Karen remained in the area until her death.

TMZ reports the San Diego County Sheriff's Dept. received a call on the afternoon of March 19 and that when deputies arrived, fire officials were already providing lifesaving measures for Karen. They were unsuccessful. It's unclear why medics were called. She leaves behind her mother, sister, nieces, nephews, and a daughter Natalie.

In later years, Jenner and Karen's relationship had estrangement. Karen did press after the Kardashians' success courtesy of their reality series claiming Kris changed after their fame. In 2013, she claimed Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, and Kris were separated. "[Kris and Bruce] are separated," Karen told In Touch, adding that he has "sought out a lawyer,'" she added, noting, "Their relationship goes back and forth. I would love to see them get back together." She also sided with Caitlyn against Kris for some time after their split and Caitlyn's transition.

A source at the time claimed Kris showered Karen with gifts to keep her from sharing the family secrets with the media. She was never filmed on any of the family's reality shows, which Kris reportedly did purposefully. Karen later had a facelift to look like her older sister. Despite past issues, it appears they reconciled by 2019, as per a Christmas photo featuring the sisters, their mom, and Kylie Jenner.