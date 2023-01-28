Kylie Jenner Responds to Video Making Fun of Her Son Aire's Name

Kylie Jenner isn't taking jokes about her son's name too seriously. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared her baby boy name for the first time in the new year, nearly a year after his birth. Initially, she and rapper Travis Scott named their son Wolf, but quickly changed it. The process wouldn't be easy as she revealed she'd have to go through a lengthy legal proceeding to get things changes on all important documents. She revealed during Season 2 of The Kardashians on Hulu that she went with the name that her big sister Khloe Kardashian suggested because she needed a name in order to apply for his birth certificate and social security car. But she didn't feel the name was a good fit. "FYI our son's name isn't wolf anymore," she shared at the time when he was just one-month-old. Jenner added, "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." In early Jan. 2023, she announced her son's name is Aire alongside four snapshots of the cute 11-month-old.

In a new video circuiting on social media, TikTok user Simo Ziqubu could be seen as Jenner suggesting "water," "earth" and "fire" in the clip, while a pretend Scott looked on disinterested. However, when they said "air," Scott perked up. The clip was captioned: "Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott deciding on a baby name." The youngest Kar-Jenner sibling noticed the clip. By the time she'd seen it, it was already viewed over 12 million times. She commented laughing emojis.

Aire joins the Jenner-Scott family alongside his big sister, Stormi, who was born in 2018. Jenner kept her pregnancy under wraps until after she gave birth. With Aire, she wasn't nearly as private.

Jenner has reveled in being a young mom, discovering she was pregnant with Stormi a month after she turned 20. Mothering Stormi made her yearn for more children, but she has maintained she wants to be done giving birth before she turns 30.

"I see myself having four kids," she told her sister Kim Kardashian in a Jan. 2020 YouTube video. "I just don't know when. I don't have a timeline for this, and I don't know if I'm going to have four kids tomorrow or if I'm going to have four kids in seven years."