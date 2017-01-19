People’s Choice Awards: Is Kristen Bell Wearing A Dress With Fake Whipped Cream On It?

It looks like Kristen Bell has taken some fashion advice from Varsity Blues. The Good Place actress walked the red carpet for the People’s Choice Awards wearing quite the unusual dress.

From the chest down, the dress (or possible jumpsuit) is a metallic fabric with a slight checkered print. It flares from the waist and is tight across the top, hugging her curves. But it’s what is sitting at the top of the garment that is truly confusing.

Across Bell’s bust are two white scalloped cups. From afar, the white fabric stands out so much from the rest of the outfit that it’s hard to believe that it is part of the same garment. What’s more, it looks a bit like she is wearing whipped cream on her boobs.

At least this dress does a better job of recreating that iconic whipped cream scene from Varsity Blues better than the recent attempt by one of the Bachelor contestants. Though, it’s highly unlikely that Bell had that scene in mind when she chose her outfit if to the night. This one might have to go on the list of worst choices for the evening.

Of course, it could always be worse. At least she hasn’t had a wardrobe malfunction. What do you think of Bell’s outfit?

