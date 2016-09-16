Paul Walker’s Brothers Open Up About Standing In For Furious 7 And How It Helped Them Grieve

After his tragic death in November of 2013, Paul Walker’s brothers, Cody and Caleb, stepped in to complete the filming on Furious 7, Paul’s final film. Now three years later, both brothers are still looking to honor their brother’s memory.

Caleb and Cody recently sat down with ET‘s Cameron Mathison to share some what life has been like in the wake of Paul’s passing. They are currently paying tribute to their brother by promoting the second annual Game4Paul Fundraiser that benefits the late actor’s dister relief nonprofit organization, Reach Out WorldWide.

While chatting with Cameron Mathison, the Walker brothers recalled how stepping in to film Paul’s scenes were “absolutely” helpful in their grieving process.

“We got to understand more about Paul, and what he was all about,” Caleb stated. “We had to share Paul with a lot of people, in a weird way. He was gone a lot, he was filming, so we missed him. Sometimes at the holidays he wasn’t always there, you know? He tried. We’d see him on set, we visited a few times, but to kind of get that closure, and understanding [of] Paul was really special.”

Even though they were Paul’s immediate family, Caleb and Cody felt like they got to learn things about their brother that and hear “some really cool stories about him” that they never knew.

Caleb recalled: “We had a really good talk with Vin [Diesel]. Vin is like the godfather, he really is, and he kind of became our godfather in a weird way. He obviously knew Paul so well, he shared things with us that Cody and I [didn’t know.]”

When he died, Paul left behind his young daughter, Meadow, who is not so young anymore. She is turning 18 this November, and according to Cody, she is “doing a lot better” since her father’s untimely death.

