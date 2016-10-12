Patricia Barry, Stalwart of Daytime Soap Operas, Dies at 93

Soap actress legend Patricia Barry, who starred on Days of Our Lives, All My Children and Guiding Light, has died at 93. She passrd away peacefully in her home on Tuesday in Los Angeles, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

In addition to her daytime dramatic roles, she was an active member in the Women in Film community, being one of the earliest members as well as a former president.

Her film career included starring in Send Me No Flowers alongside Doris Day and Dear Heart where she played Glenn Ford’s former mistress.

Barry portrayed Addie Horton Williams, who was married to the character played by Bill Hayes, from 1971-74 on NBC’s Days of Our Lives. On ABC’s All My Children from 1980-81 she played Peg English who was raising an adopted daughter while running an international drug cartel under the alias The Cobra.

Barry also impressed audiences acting as a conniving Southern belle “Miss Sally” Gleason on CBS’ Guiding Light from 1984-87.You might also remember her the upper-crust matriarch Isabelle Alden on the ABC soap Loving in the ’90s.

Barry was the recipient of Women in Film’s prestigious Founder’s Award in 1999.

She leaves behind her daughters Miranda Barry and Stephanie, a son-in-law Mark, several grandchildren and godchildren.

