Paris Jackson Talks Being Dad Michael Jackson’s ‘Favorite’

Paris Jackson may be about to make her own mark on the world, but there will always be people who want to talk about her famous father, the late Michael Jackson.

“All anyone wants to talk about is my father,” she said in the April issue of Harper’s Bazzar, “and it makes me sad.”

The 18-year-old did talk about her father in the interview, noting that between herself and her brothers, Prince Jackson, 20, and Blanket Jackson, 15, she was Michael’s favorite.

“I wasn’t around a lot of other girls. When I was a kid, I was with my dad and my two brothers,” Paris said. “Growing up, I was treated as the favorite because I was the only girl. I was the princess; I was perfect in my dad’s eyes.”

Paris and her brothers were home-schooled for years, and as a result, she didn’t have much social interaction with kids her own age.

“The first 12 years of my life I was home-schooled,” she said. “Which means that the only interactions I’d ever had were with family members or other adults.” Paris added that she “didn’t have social skills. I had to force myself to learn so fast.”

“For the past six years, I’ve been learning how to communicate,” she said. “And I think I’ve gotten pretty good at it.”

One place she’s been communicating is social media, and while the teen has plenty of fans, there are always going to be haters swarming. However, Paris shared that she’s learned to tune them out.

“There are some days when I still don’t want to deal with any of it,” she said. “There are some days where I’m like, ‘Nope, I’m not going to go online.’ There are days when I’m too sensitive.”

“You just can’t care,” she continued. “I used to [care]. Then it gets to a point where, you know what, it’s going to happen. Not everybody is going to be happy with what you do. If you’re not happy with what you’re doing, that’s a problem. If you’re happy, who gives a f–k?”

The April 2017 issue of Harper’s Bazaar is on newsstands March 28.

