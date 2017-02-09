Paris Jackson and Boyfriend Michael Snoddy Split After Almost 1 Year of Dating

Paris Jackson and her longtime boyfriend Michael Snoddy call it quits, E! News reports.

The daughter of Michael Jackson began dating Snoddy back in Spring 2016 and they were inseparable for quite some time. The two have shared many PDA-filled moments on social media and in real life.

I ❤️ Paris! #understatement A photo posted by Michael Snoddy (@michaelsnoddy) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Snoddy shared a photo of the two last month visiting the City of Lights. “I [heart] Paris #understatement,” he wrote alongside the photo of them under the Eiffel Tower.

A source told E! News that although they are broken up that may change in the future. “She’s young,” our insider added. “For now, she’s focused on work.”

It was revealed late in January that Paris will make her acting debut on Fox’s Star.

