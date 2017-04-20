Paris Hilton Posts Angelic Throwback Photos With Late Dog Tinkerbell

Paris Hilton took followers back over a decade for a couple of throwback photos, including one with her dearly departed chihuahua Tinkerbell.

In the shots posted Wednesday afternoon, the former Simple Life star is seen in an angelic scene wearing all-white with a white horse behind her. Her beloved pup, who was easily the most famous dog of the 2000s, is seen at her side as she poses in a fur coat and bikini bottoms.

“Striking a Pose with Tinks,” she captioned the photo.

Tinkerbell, who died in 2015, appeared on The Simple Life with the heiress and was often seen riding in Hilton’s purse everywhere she went.

It’s not exactly sure when the photos were taken, but they date back to at least 2005.

In a second photo, Hilton is seen holding a brush and bucket, which is presumably a reference to the reality show that made her a household name. She’s wearing only a cloth bikini top and a tiny cloth wrapped around her lower body.

Hilton is as stunning as ever, and the pics show that the starlet hasn’t aged a bit in the decade-plus since they were taken.

Hilton was most recently spotted tearing up the Coachella grounds with a revealing ensemble.

