Paris Hilton Flaunts Her Slender Figure With Throwback Photo

Paris Hilton might no longer have a reality TV series to weekly appear in fans’ homes, but that didn’t stop her from reminding her followers of a time when she was one of the hottest names in Hollywood, thanks to her impressive physique.

#DiorBaby 🔥 📸by @DavisFactor #FBF A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Apr 28, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

UP NEXT: Paris Hilton Goes Full See-Through For Coachella

Videos by PopCulture.com

The socialite might have pivoted her career to focus more on musical endeavors than an acting or modeling career, but it’s hard to forget how often she dominated headlines in the ’00s.

As the heiress to the Hilton Hotel fortune, Hilton has spent most of her life in the lap of luxury. She didn’t become a household name until a despicable incident in which a sexual encounter was filmed and made public, causing the biggest sex tape controversy since Pamela Anderson’s tape was released.

Despite the embarrassing incident, the blonde beauty became one of the most sought-after names in Hollywood, with photographers and fashion designers doing anything they could to capitulate on the trending personality.

Hilton took on many high-profile modeling gigs and even transitioned her success into a few acting gigs, including 2005’s House of Wax remake.

Despite delving into many different careers, nothing was quite as successful as Hilton’s personal life, keeping herself surrounded with many other famous faces. Most notably, Hilton was close friends with Nicole Richie, daughter of musician Lionel Richie. The two even earned their own reality series, The Simple Life, in which they socialites tried their hand a living life on a farm in a much more rural setting.

Towards the end of her run as a sex tape personality, Hilton began dabbling as a DJ, a hobby in which she continues to participate. When Hilton’s close friend, socialite Kim Kardashian, also had a sex tape go public, Paris’ spotlight faded.

Although Hilton might not have the same amount of fame as she had at the peak of her career, she still regularly performs at massive music festivals, proving that she might have finally found the career that’s right for her.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Instagram, parishilton]