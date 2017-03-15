Popculture

Paris Hilton Reveals Side By Side Photo With Mom, Proving They Look Identical

Paris Hilton is the spitting image of her mother, Kathy Hilton, and for anyone that doesn’t believe it, the socialite proved it in a new photo.

She took to Instagram to share birthday wishes to her mom showing a picture of herself dressed in an elegant blue dress and her mother sporting a silver top and black pants.

Paris captioned the photo: “Happy Birthday Mom @KathyHilton! Love & look up to you so much! Thank you for always being the best mom & friend Sending you so much love on your special day!”

If we didn’t know they were mother and daughter we’d have guessed the two were siblings.

Meanwhile, Paris and boyfriend Chris Zylka have been out of country on a romantic getaway.

The 36-year-old socialite was embracing a sporty look, rocking a plain black T-shirt, black leggings and a black hat. While Zylka rocked all black wearing a long black t-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

She posted a pic of the two near a body of water cuddled up with the caption: “As soon as I saw you, I knew an adventure was going to happen…”

As soon as I saw you, I knew an adventure was going to happen… 🔥😍😍🔥

