Pamela Anderson Shares A Closeup Topless Photo On Instagram

Pamela Anderson just unleashed one of her sexiest Instagram pics ever. The former Playboy model took to social media on Thursday morning to reveal a close-up photo that showed her topless, and looking totally gorgeous.

William Blake, 1757 – 1827 What is it men in women do require The lineaments of Gratified Desire What is it women do in men require The lineaments of Gratified Desire A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

The blond bombshell captioned the photo: “William Blake, 1757-1827. What is it men in women do require. The lineaments of Gratified Desire. What is it women do in men require. The lineaments of Gratified Desire.”

The black and white image was a profile view of the mother of two that showcased her stunning good looks. In the snap, the 49-year-old is topless with her signature blond locks swept across her face and resting on her shoulders. Anderson sported a heavy-handed makeup touch with heavy eye shadow as she stared off into the distance away from the camera.

When Pamela Anderson isn’t posting showstopping photos on Instagram, she has been busy spending her time speaking out about her new love interest, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

On March 9, the Baywatch star penned a bizarre and lengthy poem titled “My Julian,” in which she referred to him as “sexy,” and shed light on their relationship.

Check out the full letter below:

“Julian Assange is the most intelligent, interesting, and informed man in existence. Yes – I think he’s quite sexy. He has tremendous strength and stamina – though vulnerable. Hard to imagine him that way – as capable as he is. But, he is up against the bigger super powers in the world.

I’ve spent enough time with him, to be absolutely sure of his intentions – They are good ones. He is on the side of every civilian. And, he is exposing corruption in governments we elect. People need to understand that. And, sift through the propaganda – on TV – I give up on watching the news. The truth is: Julian has ruffled a few very powerful feathers – who will stop at nothing to discredit him, or worse.

So, any time anyone maliciously, or frivolously mentions ‘rape’ next to his name – they need to understand it is defamation. We are all innocent until proven guilty. And – there is no rape – it is a case of condom or not. It is ridiculous. This has been recklessly politicized. And, it is embarrassing for all involved. Sweden is a wonderful country. Stockholm is one of my favorite places on earth to visit. It is silly to continue this. I’m sure they want this behind them, as much as anyone.

It is complex – and there are powerful people trying to control the outcome…but the only way to deal with the big bully on the playground is for someone brave to stand up to them. Make them realize they are just like everyone else, no matter how big they think they are, where they live, or economic status. And show them that their usual controlling and abusive scare tactics don’t work. The more we know, the safer we are.

There are no secrets anymore. And, some people don’t like that. The truth is a powerful and wonderful thing. As humiliating as it might be for those being exposed. I am forever grateful to all whistle-blowers. (Who risk everything for us.) The world is a safer place because of you. And thank you to my hero’s at Wikileaks, and of course – I will always stand by My Julian…Love, Pamela.”

Do you think this is Pamela Anderson’s sexiest Instagram pic ever?

