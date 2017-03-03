Pamela Anderson Reveals Shirtless Pic With Only Daisy Dukes And Boots

Pamela Anderson’s latest skin-filled Instagram snap will take your breath away. The blond bombshell was unleashed the steamy pic on social media on Wednesday night and it absolutely blew up the Internet.

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Feb 28, 2017 at 2:26pm PST

The risqué black and white photo shows Pamela Anderson putting her famously curvy figure on full display. The former Baywatch star went completely shirtless with only a pair of teeny Daisy Duke shorts and knee-high leather boots covering up her bod.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Anderson was photographed striking a sexy pose while strategically folding her arms across her chest to protect her modesty. The Playboy model’s signature blond locks flowed down over her shoulders in tangled waves to give Pam a strikingly seductive look.

Earlier this week, Pamela Anderson flaunted her hourglass shape at the SushiSamba x Cool Earth Carnival Party. She wore an eye-catching gown was one of featured long sleeves and puffy stitching on the shoulder. The vibrant purple dress accentuated her ample cleavage, and gave her elegant look, even if she did leave the party looking rather disheveled.

While at the star-studded party, Pamela opened up about the rumors that she is dating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Judging by the comments that the animal rights activist made at the event, it seems quite possible that the two are an item.

“I’ve spent more time talking to Julian than all of my ex-husbands combined,” she said referencing her previous three spouses.

“[Assange is] wonderful,” Anderson said. “I always thought I’d make a good First Lady. If I had to pick a world leader to stand beside it’d be Julian Assange. Wouldn’t that be great?”

One of the party attendees then asked Anderson whether she ever “kissed” Assange. She supposedly blushed and burst into a giggle before pulling herself together. However, she didn’t totally shoot down the question.

“It was never the intention to become romantic,” she said. “It was just to join forces to do something important.”

Pam left the partygoers wanting more juicy details as she concluded by saying, “Things happen, for sure.”

To keep up with Pamela Anderson, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think is Pamela Anderson’s sexiest Instagram pic?

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Pamela Anderson]

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!