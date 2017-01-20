Pamela Anderson Shares Gorgeous, Earring-Loaded Picture On Social Media

Pamela Anderson took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a gorgeous picture that showed off a stunning pair of earrings. The Baywatch star looks as beautiful as ever in the black-and-white snap with her blonde locks cascading down her back.

A photo posted by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Jan 17, 2017 at 9:24pm PST

Since posting on Instagram, the 49-year-old’s photo racked up more than 3.2k likes, and a slew of Anderson’s followers took to the comment section to compliment the celebrity on her incredible good looks.

This definitely isn’t the first time that Anderson has posted jaw-dropping photos on Instagram. Most recently, she took a photo while being covered in sand and the seductive snap will take your breath away. Check out the photo here.

When Anderson isn’t sharing steamy social media snaps, the model has been keeping herself extremely busy. She is an outspoken animal advocate and recently published an open letter on the Pamela Anderson Foundation website to celebrate the closure of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Anderson titled the note “It’s Over.”

As of May, the saddest show on earth for wild animals will end.Ringling is closing!36 years of PETA protests, of documenting animals left to die, beaten animals, and much more, has reduced attendance to the point of no return.All other animal circuses, roadside zoos, and wild animal exhibitors , including marine amusement parks like SeaWorld and the Miami Seaquarium, must take note: society has changed, eyes have been opened, people know now who these animals are, and we know it is wrong to capture and exploit them.Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey that continues.Thank you to everyone who has picked up a protest sign, passed out leaflets, written letters, shared videos, called legislators, spoken to family, and been part of this relentless pursuit of freedom for animals. This would not have happened without you.

With happiness and gratitude,

We thank you,

PETA

Anderson uses many of her Facebook posts as PSA about animal rights. Check out her Facebook page here.

To keep up with Pamela Anderson, follow her on Instagram here.

Is this your favorite Pamela Anderson Instagram snap?

