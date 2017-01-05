Pamela Anderson Reveals New Sand-Covered Photo

Pam Anderson posted a new sand-covered photo that will make your jaw drop. The 49-year-old Baywatch actress looks just as stunning as ever in one of her most recent social media posts.

The model was photographed while being covered in sand with her long blond locks streaming down over her face. On Wednesday, Anderson posted the black and white picture without a caption, but there really are no words needed to explain the steamy snap.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A photo posted by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:31am PST

Clearly Pam’s followers were digging the sand-covered Instagram post, as it was liked over 4k times from her 287k followers. The comments section was full of social media users expressing how stunning the model looked.

Pam Anderson isn’t the only one who started off the New Year by posting sexy snaps on the Internet. A slew of other celebrities have taken to Twitter and Instagram to show off their toned bodies, and you definitely need to take a glance at these photos:

To keep up with Pamela Anderson, follow her on Instagram here.

Is this your favorite Pam Anderson social media post?

[H/T Instagram: Pamela Anderson]