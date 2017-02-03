Pamela Anderson Reveals Gorgeous, Curvy Photo On Instagram

Pamela Anderson shared a brand new gorgeous photo that shows off her famously curvy figure. The 49-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to post the stunning shot.

Since posting on social media, Anderson’s pic racked up more than 2k likes from her 293k followers. Like almost all of Anderson’s other posts on her Instagram account, the snap was shared in black-and-white.

In the image, the former Baywatch star is standing on the rooftop of a building while rocking a dress that flaunts her busty physique, and a long coat to complete give the outfit a distinctly classy look.

A sign hanging above Pamela’s head reads “Hermes” and there are several statues made of stone to serve as the rooftop decor.

“Pamela what a great shot I love love this beautiful timeless classic,” one fan wrote.

When Pam isn’t posting glamorous shots on social media, the former Playboy model regularly takes to her website to share thoughts and stories with her fans.

Her latest entry into her online journal was dated February 2, and she gave a slew of details into her personal life.

One question she addressed was whether sex was “important” to her.

“Of course, and so is self exploration,” she wrote. “It is the key to finding our bliss – I wish everyone beautiful sexual experiences. I fear the world might forget how to make love in this age of instant gratification.”

Anderson also dished on what her worst habits are.

“I have too much energy,” Anderson wrote. “Insatiable…a romantic… I love, love, love – I live a romantic life. Love doesn’t always have to be reciprocal. You can be in love with some one, who loves someone else, who loves you. It’s an energy – sometimes there are variations to erotic love.”

Read more at Pamela Anderson’s website here.

