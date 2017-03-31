Pamela Anderson Pens Love Poems About WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange

Pamela Anderson revealed an all new love poem dedicated to her rumored boyfriend and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The former Baywatch star took to her website on Thursday to unleash a message professing her admiration for Assange.

“My relationship with Julian—It’s no secret, He is one of my favorite people—and He might be the most famous, most politicized refugee of our time,” she wrote.

She continued by writing: “Julian is trying to / Free the world by educating it. / It is a romantic struggle—I love him for this.”

This isn’t the first time that Pamela has been outspoken about her affection for the political activist. In a previous blog on her website, the 49-year-old blond bombshell penned a previous message to her potential beau.

“Julian Assange is the most intelligent, interesting, and informed man in existence,” she wrote. “Yes- I think he’s quite sexy.”

Anderson continued by writing: “The truth is- Julian has ruffled a few very powerful feathers- who will stop at nothing to discredit him, or worse. So, Any time anyone maliciously, or frivolously mentions ‘rape’ next to his name—they need to understand it is defamation. We are all innocent until proven guilty. And- There is no rape – it is a case of condom or not. It is ridiculous.”

According to her blog, Pamela Anderson first met Julian Assange through Vivienne Westwood, according to E! News.

“Vivienne Westwood introduced Julian and I knowing both he and I quite intimately (maybe me, more than he) – It is a match made in heaven -and hell- depending on the vantage point,” Anderson wrote. “I’m also not shocked that this may be interpreted, and ‘reduced’ to just a ‘sexual relationship’. That is the easiest perception. And appeals to the tabloids. Takes into account my image. It may be hard to imagine for some- that I have other assets – of equal or greater value.”

“He wants to protect me,” she said. “And I want to get him the f–k out of there – to carry on with his work safely and full strength. Live the life he deserves amongst family, friends, and loved ones of his choosing. People ask me if I’m afraid of any repercussions—What can they do to me? I’m retired. I have set my life up in a way where I depend on no one. I planned well. I am free to work for the causes I believe in full time now from anywhere in the world. It took hard work to get here. I plan on making the most of it.”

At this time, Pamela Anderson has not officially confirmed nor denied that she is dating Julian Assange. However, from the looks of things, it would not be surprising if the two officially revealed that they were a couple.

Do you think Julian Assange and Pamela Anderson would make a good couple?

