Oscars 2018: Audiences Are Noticing One Major Change at This Year

The 90th Academy Awards producers made sure there would be no envelope screw up this year by putting the name of the category in giant letters on the envelope. The envelope was on full display when Eva Marie Saint presented the award for Best Costume Design.

Last year, the envelope mishap led to Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announcing the wrong Best Picture winner. They announced La La Land as the winner, as they were handed the Best Actress envelope. In reality, the winner was Moonlight.

The ‘scandal’ became known as “envelopegate,” with accounting firm PricewaterHouseCoopers revealing that one of their partners handed the Hollywood legends the wrong envelope.

One of the changes made included making sure that the same partners from last year were not behind the scenes this year, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The Academy also said the partners will be barred from using their cell phones and social media during the show, since the partner was sharing photos moments before he made the mistake.

Kimmel mentioned the flub during his monologue. “This year when you hear your name called, don’t get up right away,” Kimmel told the nominees.

Steve Harvey, who famously announced the wrong Miss Universe winner in 2015, told The Hollywood Reporter last month that he knew instantly that something was wrong because of the producer’s reaction.

“When he walked out there and snatched that card out of Warren’s hand, that’s when I knew redemption was mine. I was finally off the hook. Yeah, OK, I had to live that down: ‘Oh, how could he,’ ‘That’s a bonehead,’ ‘Nobody’s ever done that in the history of Miss Universe,’” Harvey recalled.”But the Oscars is the biggest night in Hollywood, and when they did it, I lit a cigar and drank a glass of scotch and celebrated. I was free! Thank you, God!”

