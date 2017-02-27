Emma Stone And Ryan Gosling’s Immediate Reactions To La La Land’s Loss Are Priceless

When the Best Picture winner at the 2017 Academy Awards was announced, the cast and crew of La La Land took the stage and began embracing each other and cherishing the special victory.

Moments later producers on the show and the team from PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm that tallies the Oscar votes, interrupted to reveal that there was an error. The winner of the Best Picture award was actually Moonlight.

As the cringeworthy moment unfolded, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, the stars of La La Land, were caught on camera and their reactions were priceless.

Red-headed beauty Emma Stone was standing in the background on stage and was totally horrified when she realized the epic blunder. The 28-year-old actress turned to others on the cast and crew and was seen saying, “Oh my God” several times with a shocked expression on her face.

Ryan Gosling seemed totally embarrassed as he tried to hide his smile. The 36-year-old’s face turned a bright shade of red as he was photographed in the exact moment that Moonlight was announced as the Best Picture winner.

Ryan Gosling reacts as the true winner of best picture “Moonlight” is announced at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/QBRso3yHNJ — AP Images (@AP_Images) February 27, 2017

While Gosling seemed utterly bemused by the situation, Damien Chazelle, the youngest ever Oscar-winning director, looked like he was either going to burst out in tears or shout with rage.

when u realize everyone sees through u pic.twitter.com/utndsfcofS — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) February 27, 2017

PricewaterhouseCoopers delivered this statement following the Best Picture error:

“The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.”

This wasn’t the only memorable snafu from the 2017 Oscars. The In Memoriam video that pays tribute to all of the fallen movie industry workers actually showed the picture of a living person! Learn more here.

What was your reaction after seeing the Best Picture mistake?

