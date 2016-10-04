‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Samira Wiley Announces Engagement to Show Writer Lauren Morelli

Orange Is the New Black star Samira Wiley announced her engagement to show writer Lauren Morelli Tuesday on Instagram and their announcement photo is a totally adorable one.
In the snap, Wiley, who played Poussey on the hit Netflix show, can be seen posing for a simple selfie with Morelli, but the new addition on her ring finger makes the photo far from ordinary!
“Yes,” Wiley captioned the shot.
Morelli also posted the same picture to her own Instagram, captioning hers with a simple heart emoji.
Congratulations, ladies!
Originally posted on Womanista.com.