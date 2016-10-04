‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Samira Wiley Announces Engagement to Show Writer Lauren Morelli

(Photo: Netflix)

Orange Is the New Black star Samira Wiley announced her engagement to show writer Lauren Morelli Tuesday on Instagram and their announcement photo is a totally adorable one.

In the snap, Wiley, who played Poussey on the hit Netflix show, can be seen posing for a simple selfie with Morelli, but the new addition on her ring finger makes the photo far from ordinary!

“Yes,” Wiley captioned the shot.

Yes. A photo posted by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Oct 4, 2016 at 9:08am PDT

Morelli also posted the same picture to her own Instagram, captioning hers with a simple heart emoji.

Congratulations, ladies!

