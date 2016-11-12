Oprah Winfrey Says She Is Now Hopeful Of the Future Following Donald Trump’s Election Win

While many are taking to the streets across the nation in protest of President-elect Donald Trump, Oprah Winfrey says she’s hopeful for the future.

In an interview with ET, Winfrey was asked if she would ever consider running to be the first female president, Winfrey laughed off the question saying, “That will never happen to me!”

Winfrey, who endorsed Hillary Clinton during the highly-anticipated election, says she has newfound hope after seeing pictures of Trump and President Obama in the White House.

“I just saw the two of them together, I will say this: I just saw President-elect Trump with President Obama in the White House and it gave me hope,” she explained. “To hear President-elect Trump say that he had respect for President Obama, it felt that he had reached a moment where he was actually humbled by that experience.”

She continued in saying it was a “peaceful transition,” continuing that America can finally take a deep breath. Winfrey says she believes it will be a humbling experience for Trump to have the “weight of the world on his shoulders.”

Winfrey was a strong believer that America by now, would have elected the first woman president. “There is no ceiling, that ceiling just went boom! It says anything is possible when you can be leader of the free world.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com