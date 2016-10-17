Olympian Tyson Gay’s Daughter Dies in Fatal Shootout

“She didn’t make it.” “She was just here last week for fall break.” “I have no idea what happened.” -Tyson Gay on 15 y/o daughter’s death — Evan Gorman (@EGormanWLEX) October 16, 2016

15-year-old Trinity Gay was shot and killed on Sunday morning around 4 a.m. at a restaurant in Kentucky, according to WKYT. Gay was the daughter of Olympian, Tyson Gay.

Local stations report that police responded to gunshots at the Cook Out restaurant between two vehicles – Gay was not in either car, but suffered from a shot in the neck.

Officers say the vehicles involved are described as dark colored sports car and a gray Dodge Charger. They’re still looking for the other vehicle. Police have two people of interest they’re questioning.

The Lafeyette High School will be bringing in crisis teams to help students and staff cope with the death of their classmate. The school prinicipal sent out a tweet saying the Lafeyette community, “will come together to provide love and support for our students and one another during this tragic time.”

Fayette County Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk said, “Our hearts are broken this morning over the loss of Trinity to this tragic and senseless act of violence. Please join us in keeping the Gay family close in thought and prayer and supporting the students, staff, and families at Lafayette High during this unspeakably difficult time.”

Tyson Gay has competed in the last three Olympics and used to attend Lafeyette High School as well.

The USA Track and Field Team tweeted their condolences.

