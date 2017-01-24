Olivia Wilde Just Unleashed On Donald Trump On Twitter

Olivia Wilde just went absolutely scorched earth on President Donald Trump. The Cowboys & Aliens star took to Twitter on Monday morning to share her thoughts about the billionaire real estate mogul taking over the White House.

Wilde sent out this scathing tweet: “Okay this is horrifying. Our pathetic excuse for @POTUS in a truly shameful display of disrespect and dangerous cluelessness.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Okay this is horrifying. Our pathetic excuse for a @POTUS in a truly shameful display of disrespect and dangerous cluelessness. https://t.co/t2HYx0aDqo — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) January 23, 2017

This isn’t the first time that 32-year-old actress has spoken out against Donald Trump. Over the course of the campaign, Wilde lashed out at the President several times.

“The fact that we can have someone running for president who openly projects that xenophobia is really sickening,” Wilde said.

Last week, Wilde shared a social media user’s first hand account of Donald Trump’s inauguration day.

She tweeted: “First hand report from inauguration crowd. Unreal.”

Wilde was responding to social media user Jared Yates Sexton who wrote on Twitter: “You can’t walk a few feet without hearing a racial or homophobic slur.”

The mother of two faced a heavy amount of backlash from Trump supporters after posting this reaction to one social media user’s account of his experience at the inauguration in Washington.

Wilde fired right back at her critics with a heated response.

“Stop telling me to ‘get over it,’” she wrote on Twitter. “Get UNDER it. He works for US. The democratic process is constant. Stay informed, stay engaged, speak up.”

Stop telling me to “get over it”. Get UNDER it. He works for US. The democratic process is constant. Stay informed, stay engaged, speak up. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) January 20, 2017

As you are likely aware, Olivia Wilde isn’t the only celebrity who has been critical of Donald Trump winning the presidency. During the women’s march this past weekend, pop superstar Miley Cyrus and a slew of other female celebs totally blasted the former Apprentice star. Learn more here.

How do you feel about Olivia Wilde’s scathing comments about President Donald Trump?

Up Next: Miley Cyrus Gives Heated Speech And Says ‘The Glass Ceiling Has Already Been Broken’ | Donald Trump Reveals His Plan For America In One New Tweet | Ivanka Trump Reveals Photo Of Entire Family Just Moments After Donald Trump Was Sworn In As President | Chelsea Clinton Speaks Out About Barron Trump | Donald Trump Just Made A Huge Change To The Oval Office | ‘Modern Family’ Star Julie Bowen Criticized After Barron Trump Tweets | Donald Trump Finally Speaks Out About The Women’s March On Washington Protests

[H/T Twitter: Olivia Wilde]