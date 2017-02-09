Olivia Munn Reveals Sexy Swimsuit Photo On Instagram

Olivia Munn showed off her incredible bikini body on social media on Wednesday while playing beer pong for the first time ever. The 36-year-old actress was on vacation recently and took to Instagram to share the all-new steamy snaps.

The Newsroom star posted the first snap with the caption: “Played Beer Pong for the first time last week and … (see the next pic).”

Played Beer Pong for the first time last week and … (see next pic 🏓) A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:53pm PST

In the sexy pics, Olivia Munn was rocking a red swimsuit that was reminiscent of Pamela Anderson’s Baywatch look. Sprawled across the front of the one-piece bathing suit was the phrase “ride or die.”

Munn was on vacation at a tropical getaway last week when she decided to indulge in the classic drinking game with some pals. The first pic shows her in the moment before releasing a ping-pong ball into the air with an expression of intense focus on her face.

Judging by the second snap, Munn sunk the shot as she was photographed breaking into a victory dance.

Olivia captioned the second photo with a beer mug emoji and the word, “B O S S.”

… 🍺🏓 B O S S A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

Noticeably absent from the photos was the ring that sparked the rumors that Munn and her NFL star quarterback boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, were getting hitched.

Historically, Munn has shot down rumors about the two tying the knot and that she was never one to dream about her wedding day growing up.

“It has never been in my head, the ‘dream wedding’ or ‘dream scenario,’” she said back in May of 2016, according to Entertainment Tonight.

