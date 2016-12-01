Official Plot Revealed For Sons Of Anarchy Spin-Off Series: Mayans MC

Thursday morning, fans of the Sons Of Anarchy franchise rejoiced when FX announced that a pilot had officially been ordered for the spin-off series, Mayans MC.

The episode will be written by showrunner Elgin James, and is to be directed by Sons Of Anarchy creator, Kurt Sutter. According to FX, filming will take place in March in Los Angeles.

Along with the announcement of the pilot order, FX has finally revealed some details on the plot for Mayans MC. Fans had been wondering when the series would take place, and what kind of story it would aim to tell.

The network’s press release gave a short synopsis of the new series, and it’s much different than many were expecting.

“Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves.”

This plot synopsis confirms a couple of things for fans. First, it lets everyone know that the show is set after the events of Sons Of Anarchy. Many speculated that the show could take place before, or even during, the original series, but this release confirms that’s not the case.

This also reveals the official setting of Mayans MC. Instead of taking place in Northern California, as SOA did, the spin-off will occur in a town on the California/Mexico border. Since each club has many charters, it makes sense to explore the roots of a different one.

During his time on Sons Of Anarchy, Sutter had wanted to tell the story of a prospect rising through the ranks of his club. This was the story he had in mind for the character of Half-Sack, but actor Johnny Lewis asked to exit the show after the second season. It looks like Sutter will now get his chance to tell parts of his story with EZ Reyes.

