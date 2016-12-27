NYPD Officer Suspended After Posting Photo of Family in Handcuffs

An NYPD officer was suspended after posting photos to Snapchat of a family in handcuffs while on the job, Inside Edition reports.

The family was restrained while officers searched their home. The officer’s first photo he posted was captioned: “Merry Christmas Its NYPD!”

Kimberly Santiago, 28, reportedly saw the officer on his phone, but assumed he was texting. However a few hours later, the two photos from Snapchat surfaced online.

The second Snapchat photo was captioned, “Warrant sweeps Its still a party smh.”

Reports say the officer’s Snapchat photo appeared on the public “New York Story,” but a spokeswoman for Snapchat, Rachel Recusen, denies those claims. “A Snap like this would not be something our teams would ever include in a live story,” Recusen said.

