2 North Carolina Teens Catfish Their Teacher To Get Nude Photos

Teachers have it hard these days, but two teens in North Carolina put their French teacher through a hardship no one should suffer.

Brian Joshua Anderson and Brittney Rennee Luckenbaugh, both 16 years old, are charged with “misdemeanor disclosure of private images,” after they allegedly catfished their 51-year-old teacher and convinced him to send nude pictures to them.

Reportedly, they created a fake social media account to get in touch the man, David Laughinghouse.

They then shared the images he sent around their school, Swansboro High School, with other students.

Anderson and Luckenbaugh were taken into police custody sometime last week and each released on $5,000 bail.

They are scheduled to appear in court again on June 15th.

Sheriff Hans Miller told reporters, “This investigation remains an active one and we are potentially looking for other incidents of catfishing.”

It’s interesting that the sheriff said that they are “potentially looking for other incidents of catfishing.”

This could mean many things, but the most obvious may be that there could be other teachers or maybe even students that Anderson and Luckenbaugh were catfishing as well.

Obviously, there is absolutely no confirmation of that happening, but his choice of words does seem to suggest that there are at least grounds for them to investigate the duo’s actions further than just what they did to their French teacher.

