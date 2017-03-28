Nina Dobrev Mourns the Loss of Her 18-Year-Old Cat With a Heartbreaking Tribute

Nina Dobrev lost her “best friend” of 18 years over the weekend.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday to express her heartbreak after saying goodbye to her cat Lynx. She wrote a beautiful tribute to her furry friend who she will miss dearly.

“To my sweet sweet angel,” she began. “As I look back on the last 18 years together, I smile through my tears. You brought me so much joy, love, unlimited cuddles and so many sandpaper kisses. I still remember the first day I brought you home, the size of a tea cup purring as I held you in my hands. You were so fragile and furry, as soft as the worlds tiniest cashmere blanket. I knew in that moment you were my soulmate.”

She continued, “From there our long journey began and we were inseparable. We grew up together in Toronto, then you followed me to Atlanta, from there we road tripped across the United States through New Orleans, Austin City, Amarillo Texas, Santa Fe, Las Vegas, we even saw the Grand Canyon for our first time together. Our final chapter and destination together was here in Los Angeles. I hope I was able to give you a beautiful happy life filled with love, because that’s what you gave me.”

Her cat’s death has been one of the hardest things she’s had to deal with.

“Saying goodbye to you on Saturday was the most difficult thing I have had to do in my life. It was bittersweet, but I’m so happy I got to hold you in my arms one last time,” she continued. “My heart hurts, I miss you more than I words can explain but I can still feel your presence, energy and light. I know you’re still with me and will always be a part of me, no matter where I go. “

She concluded, “In sickness and in health until death do us part.My longest relationship, my rock, my best friend. I love you.”

A few days before Lynx’s death, she wrote a loving messing to her feline friend on National Puppy Day.

